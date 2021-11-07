Minister: Entrepreneur Development Ministry to ensure 847 UDA-owned business premises fully operational by year end

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar speaks to the media after making a working visit to a former soldier’s in Kampung Parit Tiga Sungai Burong in Tanjong Karang, September 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Nov 7 — The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Medac) is aiming to ensure that 847 business premises in shopping complexes owned by UDA Holdings Bhd (UDA) in the country are fully operational by the end of this year.

Its minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar said the resumption of operations of all the business premises was a key performance indicator for his first 100 days in office and reflected the ministry’s efforts in ensuring businesses, especially micro, small and medium industries, recover and thrive following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said UDA owned four main shopping complexes located in Ipoh, Seremban, Johor Baru and Kuala Lumpur.

“Currently, almost 800 shops have resumed operations, but we do not deny the fact that the number of visitors per month is only around 50 per cent of the visitors before the pandemic hit.

“But with the resumption of operations, entrepreneurs are grateful and expressed their relief that they could resume business as usual. So we will ensure all premises will operate by year end,” he told reporters at a media conference during his official visit to Angsana Johor Baru Mall here today.

UDA president and chief executive officer Mohd Salem Kailany was also present.

Noh said that UDA is working with the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) to help entrepreneurs to start their businesses as part of UDA’s efforts to ensure that all the business premises were operational.

“Through this partnership, entrepreneurs who want to resume business but don’t have capital will be given assistance and the amount would be based on Tekun’s assessment. So there won’t be any issues with entrepreneurs wanting to start businesses in UDA-owned shopping complexes as loans will be provided,” he added.

He also said UDA had allocated rental incentives of RM33.4 million to help all 847 entrepreneurs at the shopping complexes.

The incentives, in the form of rent exemptions, discounts and arrears, were given to help entrepreneurs manage their cashflow and deal with the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The exemptions are provided till the year end and will be considered through appeals after studying the condition of their business,” he added.

Noh also said that UDA, in partnership with Tekun Corporation Sdn Bhd, has opened Mari Mart, a one-stop retail centre, at Angsana Johor Baru Mall and aims to open another two more outlets next year in Melaka and Seremban.

Mari Mart was created to boost the marketing of products by micro, small and medium industries, as well as cooperatives, he said, adding that UDA has prepared locations as promotion hubs and entrepreneurs stand to benefit in terms of management costs and facilities. — Bernama