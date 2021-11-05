Matrade’s M&E mission to Germany generates potential export sales of RM55m

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation's (Matrade) Export Acceleration Mission (EAM) on the machinery & equipment (M&E) sector to Germany has generated potential export sales of about RM55 million.

The virtual mission, which was held from October 18- 22, 2021, was participated by 18 Malaysian M&E companies, it said in a statement today.

MATRADE deputy chief executive (export acceleration) Sharimahton Mat Saleh said Malaysia has been a choice destination by multinational companies to outsource their manufacturing processes and automation solutions in the Southeast Asian region, mainly due to availability of high-skill manpower in supporting industries, research and development and engineering design activities.

“Following the supply chain diversification, German companies are looking for machinery parts, components and automation solutions to support their industrial engineering, product design and technology development, as well as business operations across the globe,” she said.

Germany is an important market for Malaysia’s M&E exports. In 2020, it was the largest export market in Europe, with value of US$248.81 million, and share of 2.6 of the total M&E exports.

The country has also remained as Malaysia’s largest trading partner in the European Union, while Malaysia maintained its position as the largest trading partner among ASEAN countries for Germany.

Among the M&E products promoted to the German buyers at the mission included automation engineering parts, die-casting components, metal stamping machine parts, milling & turning parts, assembly for ventilation system, wire harness and strapping machine, jigs and fixtures, injection moulding precision tools and components used for various sectors such as automotive, medical devices, consumables, industrial applications, consumer electronics, office automation, home appliances, and aerospace.

The objectives of the mission were to promote Malaysian M&E-related products and services, as well as to position Malaysia as major hub for the M&E sector in the Southeast Asian region. ― Bernama