Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon, weighed down by selling in selected heavyweights, led by plantation stocks.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.07 points easier at 1,527.26, from Wednesday's close of 1,531.33. It opened 4.44 points higher at 1,535.77.

The market was closed yesterday for Deepavali.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd fell 66 sen to RM20.58 and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd eased 10 sen to RM4.07, which together dragged the barometer index down by 2.51 points.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 572 to 377, while 448 counters were unchanged, 894 untraded, and 31 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.10 billion units worth RM1.42 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga added one sen each to RM8.01 and RM9.59, respectively, Public Bank shed two sen to RM4.02, Petronas Chemicals reduced one sen to RM8.30, and IHH Healthcare lost six sen to RM6.46.

Of the actives, NWP Holdings perked up four sen to 34 sen, KNM bagged one sen to 20.5 sen, ARBB slipped eight sen to 19 sen, Dagang NeXchange inched down half-a-sen to 78 sen, and VS Industry warrant slid five sen to 43.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 19.80 points to 11,338.71, the FBMT 100 Index declined 21.24 points to 10,963.49, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 16.50 points to 12,383.15.

The FBM 70 added 1.79 points to 15,093.0 and the FBM ACE gained 23.89 points to 7,097.85.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.68 of-a-point to 202.37, the Plantation Index gave up 78.06 points to 6,710.44, and the Financial Services Index fell 44.11 points to 15,142.98. ― Bernama