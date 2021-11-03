Stats Dept: Export, import unit value indices decline 0.2pc and 0.5pc respectively in Sept

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the country’s monthly export and import unit value indices for September 2021 dropped to 0.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― Malaysia’s monthly export and import unit value indices for September 2021 dropped to 0.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the export unit value index fell 0.2 per cent in September 2021 compared with the previous month, contributed by the decreases in the index of mineral fuels (-1.1 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (-0.8 per cent), as well as manufactured goods (-0.2 per cent).

“On the other hand, the export volume index rose 16.2 per cent in the same month, reflected by the increases in the index of animal and vegetable oils and fats (32.9 per cent), manufactured goods (29.2 per cent) and machinery and transport equipment (19.2 per cent),” he said in an external trade indices report released today.

Mohd Uzir said the seasonally adjusted export volume index grew 15.3 per cent from 143.9 points to 165.9 points.

On annual comparison, the export unit value and volume index grew 15.1 per cent and 8.3 per cent, respectively, he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said the import unit value index dropped 0.5 per cent in September 2021 compared with the previous month, contributed by the deterioration in the index of mineral fuels (-1.1 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (-0.8 per cent), and chemicals (-0.2 per cent).

“In contrast, the import volume index grew 14.7 per cent in the same month compared with the preceding month, contributed by the increases in the index of mineral fuels (36.9 per cent), inedible crude materials (24.3 per cent), as well as machinery and transport equipment (13.3 per cent),” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the seasonally adjusted import volume index in September 2021 posted an increase of 17.3 per cent from 137.2 points to 161.0 points.

On a year-on-year basis, he said both the import unit value and volume indices expanded 6.6 per cent and 18.7 per cent, respectively.

The DOSM also reported that Malaysia’s terms of trade increased by 0.3 per cent month on month to 105.9 points in September 2021.

On a year-on-year basis, Malaysia’s terms of trade performance remained positive at 7.9 per cent from 98.1 points in September of the previous year. ― Bernama