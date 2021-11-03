Ringgit opens lower against US dollar ahead of OPR, FOMC announcements

At 9.15am, the local note slipped to 4.1500/1535 versus the greenback from 4.1480/1495 at yesterday's close. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today ahead of the Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Monetary Policy Committee's overnight policy rate (OPR) announcement and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

At 9.15am, the local note slipped to 4.1500/1535 versus the greenback from 4.1480/1495 at yesterday's close.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said market participants await the outcome of the MPC meeting later this afternoon and grasp BNM’s latest assessment on the economic condition.

There is also a FOMC meeting which will be concluded tonight.

“Thus far, economic data points in the US have been favourable amidst rising inflationary pressures. Should the Federal Reserve turns more hawkish, it may boost the value of the US dollar.

“Perhaps today, the ringgit will be in a tight range,” he told Bernama.

However, the ringgit was firmer against a basket of major currencies.

It rose slightly against the Singapore dollar to 3.0777/0808 from 3.0781/0796 at yesterday's close and strengthened against the Japanese yen to 3.6439/6469 from 3.6543/6556.

The local note also gained against the euro to 4.8057/8098 from 4.8104/8122 and increased vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.6527/6575 from 5.6587/6607. ― Bernama