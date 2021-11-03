Iata: Global air travel demand declines 53pc in September 2021 from same month of 2019

The logo of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) at its 65th annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur June 8, 2009. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Global air travel demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), saw a decline of 53.4 per cent in September 2021 compared to the same month of 2019, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said.

However, the performance was a moderate rebound from August 2021, which was 56 per cent lower when compared to August 2019, it said in a statement today.

“This was driven by recovery in domestic markets, in particular China, where some travel curbs were lifted following the Covid-19 outbreaks in August. International demand, meanwhile, slipped slightly compared to the previous month,” it said.

Its director general Willie Walsh said that September’s performance is a positive development but recovery in international traffic remains stalled amid continuing border closures and quarantine mandates.

“The recent US policy change to reopen travel from 33 markets for fully vaccinated foreigners from Nov 8 is a welcome, if long overdue, development. Along with recent re-openings in other key markets like Australia, Argentina, Thailand and Singapore, this should give a boost to the large-scale restoration of the freedom to travel,” he said.

On the Asia-Pacific front, Iata said the region’s airlines saw their September international traffic fall 93.2 per cent compared to September 2019, virtually unchanged from the 93.4 per cent drop registered in August 2021 versus August 2019 as the region continues to have the strictest border control measures.

“Capacity dropped 85.2 per cent and the load factor was down 42.3 percentage points to 36.2 per cent, easily the lowest among regions,” it said.

Meanwhile in a separate statement, Iata said global air cargo demand grew 9.1 per cent in September 2021 compared to the same month in 2019, as there is a benefit from supply chain congestion as manufacturers turn to air transport for speed.

Walsh said, however, severe capacity constraints continue to limit the ability of air cargo to absorb extra demand.

“If not addressed, bottlenecks in the supply chain will slow the economic recovery from Covid-19. Governments must act to relieve pressure on global supply chains and improve their overall resilience,” he said.

For the Asia-Pacific, Iata said the region’s airlines saw their international air cargo volumes increase 4.5 per cent in September 2021 compared to the same month in 2019, which was a slowdown compared to the previous month’s 5.1 per cent expansion.

“Demand is being affected by slowing manufacturing activity in China. International capacity is significantly constrained in the region, down 18.2 per cent versus September 2019. Looking forward, the decision by some countries in the region to lift travel restrictions should provide a boost for capacity,” it said. — Bernama