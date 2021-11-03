Fama wants more outlets to use AgroBazaar online technology

Fama will get more marketing outlets under the agency to use the e-commerce platform, AgroBazaar online. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) will get more marketing outlets under the agency to use the e-commerce platform, AgroBazaar online.

Fama director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said the outlets had to be registered under Agro Bazaar Online for their purchase transaction and delivery to be done online.

“These outlets need to have added value, whereby through online marketing using AgroBazaar Online, the orders will be delivered.

“This reduces operation cost, customers do not have to come (to the store) but the goods can be delivered to their homes. This way, we can also create job opportunities, as delivery men,” he told a press conference after the prize-giving ceremony for the Virtual Mafi Masak Challenge (MMC) at the Fama Headquarters here, today.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister II, Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said the use of AgroBazaar online could reduce operating costs, including on transportation.

“Fama has succeeded in moving forward to ensure that agriculture has progressed in line with current agricultural technologies that are used in many developed countries and Malaysia is not left behind in this aspect,” he said. — Bernama