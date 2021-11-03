Dialog unit secures RM248m EPCC contract

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the technical service provider in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries said DECSB will construct the required interconnecting and utilities line and a new effluent treatment plant facility at PIC as part of PRPC Utilities and Facilities’ growth programme. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Dialog Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Dialog E & C Sdn Bhd (DECSB), has signed an EPCC contract with PRPC Utilities and Facilities Sdn Bhd for about RM248 million.

The contract secured is for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of Titanium Nitrile Butadiene Latex Outside Battery Limit Facility Project for Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) at Pengerang, Johor.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the technical service provider in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries said DECSB will construct the required interconnecting and utilities line and a new effluent treatment plant facility at PIC as part of PRPC Utilities and Facilities’ growth programme.

“The project will commence immediately and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2023.

“It is not expected to have any effects on the share capital and substantial shareholders’ shareholding of Dialog. However, it is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of Dialog for the financial years ending June 30, 2022, onwards until the completion of the project,” it said.

At the close of market today, Dialog shares fell 0.69 per cent to RM2.87 with 6.27 million shares transacted. — Bernama