Bursa Malaysia remains negative at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon, weighed down by selling in selected heavyweight stocks, led by Top Glove Corporation Bhd and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.74 points to 1,531.89 from yesterday's close of 1,537.63. It opened 5.52 points higher at 1,543.15.

Top Glove shed nine sen to RM2.48 and Sime Darby eased 10 sen to RM4.15, altogether dragging the barometer index down by 2.56 points.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 623 to 279, while 409 counters were unchanged, 964 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.41 billion units worth RM1.44 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained two sen to RM8.01, Petronas Chemicals added three sen to RM8.31, IHH Healthcare rose four sen to RM6.50, Tenaga bagged one sen to RM9.61, while Public Bank eased one sen to RM4.03.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange reduced four sen to 78.5 sen, AirAsia X slid one sen to 4.5 sen, TA Win eased half-a-sen to 15 sen, Sedania perked eight sen to 71 sen, while NWP Holdings was flat at 24 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 45.02 points to 11,353.47, the FBMT 100 Index declined 34.11 points to 10,982.91, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 62.71 points to 12,394.88, the FBM ACE contracted 57.75 points to 7,064.72, and the FBM 70 reduced 19.22 points to 15,066.08.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.52 of-a-point to 202.83, the Plantation Index gave up 60.34 points to 6,782.58, and the Financial Services Index inched down 4.96 points to 15,174.85. ― Bernama