Securities Commission seeks assistance to locate Ricky Wong Shee Kai

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Securities Commission (SC) is seeking information and assistance from the public to locate the whereabouts of the former Asia Media Group Bhd (AMGB) managing director and chief executive officer Ricky Wong Shee Kai.

In a statement, it said a warrant of arrest was issued for Wong by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court on September 29, 2021, for offences under the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (CMSA).

“Wong had furnished a false statement relating to AMGB’s revenue of RM11.13 million to Bursa Malaysia. He has been at large since December 2019,” it said.

The SC said Wong is facing charges under section 369(b)B of the CMSA and if convicted, would be liable to a fine not exceeding RM3 million and imprisonment not exceeding ten years.

On September 30, 2021, the SC had charged the former AMGB group accountant, Ong Kar Kian at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court for the same offence.

Previously, on December 27, 2019, a warrant of arrest was issued against Wong by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court after he repeatedly failed to appear before the SC’s Investigating Officer, pursuant to a notice issued under section 32(3)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Members of the public who has any information on the whereabouts of Wong may notify the SC at 017-3608328 / 012-9170738 /012-6108275 or email the SC at [email protected]. — Bernama