Khazanah: Budget 2022 a comprehensive plan that will drive strong, sustainable recovery

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Budget 2022 is a comprehensive fiscal plan which will drive a strong and sustainable economic recovery while providing broad socioeconomic inclusivity and social protections.

Khazanah Nasional Bhd managing director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir said priority has been placed on healthcare and education infrastructures as well as investments in digital infrastructure and digital connectivity to ensure individual citizens and business entities emerge stronger together.

“Both Budget 2022 and the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) come at a time when Malaysia and the rest of the world are beginning to emerge from the global Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

In line with the 12MP, he said Khazanah and investee companies are looking forward to playing a part in delivering the initiatives in Budget 2022, such as Jalinan GLC to strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Malaysia Short-term Employment Programme (MySTEP) and PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia.

“Khazanah also remains committed to realising the goals of Perkukuh Pelaburan Rakyat and to drive catalytic investments through the RM6 billion Dana Impak fund,” he said, adding that the Budget promises to speed up Malaysia’s economic recovery and strengthen economic resilience as the nation gradually reopens its economic and social sectors. — Bernama