Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.26pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.73 points to 1,585.21 from yesterday's close of 1,587.94. It opened 0.82 of-a-point higher at 1,588.04. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the tabling of Budget 2022 this Friday.

At 3.26pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.73 points to 1,585.21 from yesterday's close of 1,587.94. It opened 0.82 of-a-point higher at 1,588.04.

Market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 595 to 354, while 446 counters were unchanged, 895 untraded, and 33 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.83 billion units worth RM1.56 billion.

Among the heavyweights, IHH Healthcare and CIMB gained one sen each to RM6.56 and RM5.25, respectively, while Public Bank shed one sen to RM4.23 and TNB eased two sen to RM9.74. Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM8.15 and RM8.80, respectively.

Of the actives, Vortex inched up half-a-sen to 10 sen, GUH Holdings jumped 13.5 sen to 77.5 sen, and Asdion and Industronics edged up half-a-sen each to 23.5 sen and 19.5 sen, respectively. Key Alliance and Kanger were unchanged at 2.5 sen and five sen, respectively.

On the index boards, the FBM Emas Index declined 26.30 points to 11,676.61, the FBMT 100 Index erased 28.03 points to 11,309.42, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 40.0 points to 12,734.82, the FBM 70 gave up 71.31 points to 15,296.95, and the FBM ACE slid 22.14 points to 7,135.34.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.50 of-a-point to 210.03, the Plantation Index trimmed 15.20 points to 6,992.47, and the Financial Services Index dipped 15.11 points to 15,729.83. ― Bernama