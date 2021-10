The British minimum wage will be raised to £9.50. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 25 — Britain will announce a rise in its minimum wage for those aged 23 and over to £9.50 (RM54.2) per hour from £8.91 in the government’s budget statement today, the BBC said.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Reuters