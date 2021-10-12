Deputy agriculture minister I: Durian export value grows by RM74.8m since 2016

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said the great response to Malaysian durians had caused the value of durian exports to increase every year. ― Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — In the five years since 2016, the value of durian exports abroad has grown by RM74.8 million or 107 per cent, said Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah.

He said the great response to Malaysian durians had caused the value of durian exports to increase every year.

“The value of durian exports in 2016 recorded RM69.9 million, in 2017 RM59 million, 2018 RM124.9 million, 2019 RM127 million and in 2020 recorded RM144.7 million,” he said in a question and answer session at the Dewan Negara here today.

He said that until last September, Malaysian durians had been successfully exported to 22 countries with five countries recording the highest exports, namely Hong Kong, China, Singapore, the United States and Australia based on the 2020 records.

“As the country importing the highest value of durian from Malaysia, Hong Kong contributed to the increase in durian export value of RM57.52 million,” he said.

Ahmad said the government did not impose any export tax on durians exported abroad because it wanted to help the durian export market to remain competitive, grow rapidly and compete with durians from other countries, especially Thailand.

“Malaysia’s durian export market is expected to continue to grow faster in the future,” he said. — Bernama