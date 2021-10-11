AirAsia among hot counters on Bursa Malaysia

At 10.45am, AirAsia Group jumped 8.4 per cent or 10 sen to RM1.29 while AirAsia X soared 24 per cent or two sen to 10.5 sen. q— Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — AirAsia Group Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd emerged as active counters with 107.93 million and 88.73 million of their shares were traded, respectively, in early trade on Monday, thanks to resumption of interstate and international travels.

At 10.45am, AirAsia Group jumped 8.4 per cent or 10 sen to RM1.29 while AirAsia X soared 24 per cent or two sen to 10.5 sen.

Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) advanced 17 sen to RM6.97 as the market anticipated rising travellers and flight numbers domestically following the lifting of bans on interstate travel and overseas movement for Malaysians who have been fully vaccinated from today.

However, cross-state travel is not allowed in areas placed under the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

The government has also agreed to allow Malaysians to travel abroad without MyTravelPass (MTP) of the Immigration Department.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a special press conference on Sunday said travellers were still required to undergo quarantine upon returning to the country.

“The Health Ministry will be evaluating the opening of national gateways to foreign tourists and it would be announced soon,” he said.

The decision was made after 90 per cent of the adult population in the country have been fully vaccinated under the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme (NIP). — Bernama