Bursa Malaysia stays marginally lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 ― Bursa Malaysia remained slightly lower at mid-afternoon today on persistent selling in selected heavyweights, amidst the cautious sentiment in the regional equity markets, dealers said.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 1.82 points to 1,545.83 from yesterday’s close of 1,547.65.

Market breadth was negative with losers surpassing gainers 510 to 437, while 399 counters were unchanged, 961 untraded and 68 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.79 billion units worth RM1.80 billion.

A dealer said Asian markets traded mixed today as bargain hunting activities commenced following the recent sell-offs, while concerns over China’s Evergrande default risk abated after the property giant reported plans to settle its debt with a Chinese bank.

Back home, heavyweights Maybank and IHH Healthcare slipped 2.0 sen each to RM8.08 and RM6.68, respectively, Public Bank and TNB fell 1.0 sen each to RM4.09 and RM9.74, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.72.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik went down 1.0 sen to 32.5 sen, Kanger International was flat at 5.0 sen, while Green Ocean added 1.0 sen to 5.0 sen and MMC Corp perked 10 sen to RM1.95.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 11.62 points to 11,356.64, the FBMT 100 Index was 6.07 points better at 11,045.90 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 19.74 points to 12,414..09.

The FBM 70 jumped 82.88 points to 15,008.74 and the FBM ACE rose 8.49 points to 7,173.56.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index advanced 25.26 points to 6,373.58, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.20 of-a-point to 204.87 and the Financial Services Index dipped 3.81 points to 15,256.06. ― Bernama