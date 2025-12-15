MELAKA, Dec 15 — Melaka police issued a total of 87 summons notices for various traffic offences during the RXZ Members Ride Edition 3.0 2025, which took place around the state from December 12 to 14.

State police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said all the summonses were issued by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) of the Melaka contingent police headquarters.

Among the main offences detected were expired motor vehicle licences (14 cases), riding without a valid driving licence (13 cases), expired driving licences (one case) and failure to display P or L stickers (11 cases).

“Other offences recorded included the use of unauthorised accessories (10 cases), lack of insurance coverage (nine cases), absence of side mirrors (six cases) and missing registration numbers (five cases),” he said in a statement here today.

Dzulkhairi said police also detected offences related to helmets (five cases), modified exhausts (four cases), registration numbers violations (three cases) and faulty brake lights (three cases), in addition to failure to obey instructions (two cases) and failure to stop during the operation (one case).

He added that no vehicles were seized and no arrests were made during the period, and there were no reports of fatal or serious accidents involving participants in the programme. — Bernama