AstraZeneca lifts FTSE 100 to its best session in one week

The FTSE 100 rose 1.1 per cent to mark its best day in a week. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Sept 30 ― London's FTSE 100 ended higher yesterday, as AstraZeneca boosted healthcare stocks on completing a takeover deal to sharpen its focus on rare-disease drugs.

AstraZeneca rose 4.2 per cent and was the top boost to the blue-chip FTSE 100 after the pharmaceutical company said its newly acquired Alexion division would buy the remaining equity in Caelum Biosciences in a deal that could be worth up to US$500 million (RM2.1 billion).

The FTSE 100 rose 1.1 per cent to mark its best day in a week. HSBC Holdings advanced 2.1 per cent and led the banking sub-index 1.7 per cent higher, while Investec, Natwest Group and Lloyds rose between 0.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent.

The blue-chip index has risen 10.1 per cent so far this year on highly accommodative central bank policies and optimism around steady Covid-19 vaccination drives. But in September, it is set to record its worst month since January this year as inflation and economic slowdown worries weighed on investor sentiment.

“To counter the threat posed by rising prices they (central banks) face the prospect of dialling down economic support at a time of mounting uncertainty over the recovery,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The benchmark UK 10-year bond yield slipped on Wednesday but has gained nearly 50 basis points in the past eight trading sessions, as signs of a more persistent inflation pattern raised bets of a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike. Banks generally perform better in a higher interest rate environment.

Britons have reported a first worsening in their financial situation in more than a year as inflation pushes up the cost of living, a survey showed.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.1 per cent, with travel and leisure stocks among the top gainers.

Among stocks, clothing retailer Next Plc rose 3.9 per cent after raising its full-year profit guidance.

Upper Crust owner SSP Group fell 5.4 per cent over a slow recovery as sales remained at half of the pre-pandemic levels.

Morrisons gained 1.4 per cent on report that a US$9.5-billion fight for the British supermarket will be decided at an auction on Saturday. ― Reuters