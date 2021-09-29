Alibaba.com, Matrade, and MDEC team up to guide Malaysian SMEs to online export success

People ride a double bicycle past a logo of The Alibaba Group at the company’s headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Alibaba.com has launched its Pandemic Recovery Support Programme in collaboration with Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and Malaysia Digital Economy Cooperation (MDEC) to equip up to one thousand small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) to build their cross-border e-commerce capabilities by the end of 2021.

In a joint statement, the parties said the programme would provide participants with complimentary access to the Alibaba.com Seller Training E-Course (ASTE) to fast-track their onboarding process, to be commenced in October 2021 and continue through to December 2021.

“Designed for suppliers new to the Alibaba.com platform, ASTE is an intensive two-day online training programme that offers 12 hours of online classroom sessions in four modules as well as guidance from experts and experienced online sellers.

“In addition to the complimentary ASTE training, which is worth US$2,000 (approximately RM8,300) and originally only open to Alibaba.com’s paying members, Alibaba.com will offer further benefits to participating SMEs upon completion of the programme,” it said.

Alibaba.com head of Asia Pacific Stephen Kuo said with the global business-to-business e-commerce market valued at US$23.9 trillion and growing, the company wanted to help local SMEs getting prepared for the shift of global trade towards e-commerce and emerge stronger from the pandemic.

“Thankfully, Malaysian businesses are well placed to leverage cross-border opportunities given the established infrastructure available here, including the very first Electronic World Trade Platform Hub outside of China.

Matrade chief executive officer (CEO) Abu Bakar Yusof said the agency is committed to helping Malaysian SMEs to make full use of the exports facilitations available on cross border e-Commerce, with Malaysia’s status as a globally competitive trading nation.

“To further facilitate their cross-border e-commerce onboarding process, SMEs can tap into the RM5,000 under the e-TRADE 2.0 Onboarding Scheme.

“Additionally, companies that are already in the e-commerce space can leverage on the Digital Marketing and Training Scheme of up to RM20,000 to further enhance their visibility and branding in cross-border e-commerce,” he said.

MDEC CEO Mahadhir Aziz said Malaysian companies must seize these export opportunities due to the shift in consumers’ buying behaviour worldwide.

“Through this effort, local businesses will be further empowered to increase their capabilities as well as expanding market access to enable them to obtain new sources of revenues, reflecting the government’s intent under the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (PEMULIH) economic recovery programme as well as achieving the goals of MyDIGITAL,” he said. — Bernama