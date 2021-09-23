Bursa opens higher on positive Wall Street showing

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 334 to 159, while 310 counters were unchanged, 1,499 untraded and five others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today amidst better Wall Street performance overnight.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.13 points or 0.27 per cent to 1,533.15, from Wednesday’s close of 1,529.02.

It opened 3.31 points higher at 1,532.33.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 334 to 159, while 310 counters were unchanged, 1,499 untraded and five others suspended.

Turnover stood at 418.10 million units worth RM245.13 million.

In a research note today, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd opined that the overnight gains on Wall Street, news on the reopening of inter-state borders when the adult population vaccination rate reaches 90 per cent and the government’s decision to move three more states to the next phase of National Recovery Plan (NRP) could lift investors’ sentiment.

“As three more states are transitioning into the next phase of NRP, which signals brighter economic recovery, investors may be on the lookout for aviation, tourism and consumer-related stocks.

“Meanwhile, we expect telco-related stocks to extend their rally move today on the back of the National Digital Network (Jendela) tender news,” it said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.11, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare gained two sen each to RM4.06 and RM6.65, respectively, Petronas Chemicals rose three sen to RM8.08 and Petronas Gas shed eight sen to RM16.82.

Of the actives, Bintai Kinden advanced three sen to 68 sen, Opcom increased five sen to RM1.16, KNM edged up half-a-sen to 23.5 sen, Binasat went up one sen to 44 sen, AYS Venture appreciated six sen to 77 sen and TFP Solutions declined 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index widened 34.14 points to 11,267.25, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 30.06 points to 10,967.52, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 38.31 points to 12,281.98, the FBM 70 was 43.06 points higher at 14,949.99, and the FBM ACE expanded by 61.32 points to 7,168.87.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index rose 9.13 points to 6,283.85, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.41 points to 199.63, and the Financial Services Index widened by 55.65 points to 15,209.51. — Bernama