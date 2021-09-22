Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners at 414 versus 354, while 368 counters were unchanged, 1,136 untraded and five others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning, with the key index falling by 0.41 per cent, weighed down by selected heavyweights.

At 11.05 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 6.32 points to 1,524.12 from Tuesday’s close of 1,530.44.

It opened 5.81 points lower at 1,524.63.

However, market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners at 414 versus 354, while 368 counters were unchanged, 1,136 untraded and five others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.55 billion units worth RM1.03 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.06, Petronas Chemicals gained two sen to RM7.98, TNB advanced three sen to RM9.85, CIMB was flat at RM4.78, while Public Bank and IHH Healthcare fell one sen each to RM4.02 and RM6.59, respectively.

Of the actives, Bintai Kinden advanced eight sen to 65 sen, Tanco edged up half-a-sen to 24.5 sen, Fintec was flat at two sen, Serba Dinamik declined 1.5 sen to 35 sen, and KNM inched down half-a-sen to 24.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 14.11 points to 11,208.29, the FBMT 100 Index was 19.67 points weaker at 10,912.11, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 19.57 points to 12,217.45.

The FBM 70 strengthened by 72.68 points to 14,910.18, while the FBM ACE widened by 48.74 points to 7,044.36.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index fell 30.27 points to 6,254.55, the Industrial Products and Services Index went up 0.77 of-a-point to 197.25, and the Financial Services Index slipped 152.60 points to 15,101.60. ­— Bernama