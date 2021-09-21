Bursa Malaysia continues downtrend at mid-afternoon

At 3.05 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.79 points to 1,526.10 from today’s close of 1,527.89. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Bursa Malaysia extended its downtrend to mid-afternoon amid the absence of market-moving catalysts.

The overall market breadth was weaker as losers trounced gainers 644 to 299, while 418 counters were unchanged, 911 untraded and five others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.03 billion units worth RM1.79 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.33, TNB gained two sen to RM9.82, Maxis advanced four sen to RM4.71, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.95, Public Bank shed one sen to RM4.01, and IHH Healthcare slipped four sen to RM6.61.

Of the actives, Encorp increased 3.5 sen to 50.5 sen, and EA Holdings and Dagang NeXchange were flat at two sen and 76 sen, respectively, Meanwhile, Fintec edged down half-a-sen to two sen, Yong Tai retreated 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen, and TFP went down 2.5 sen to 19 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index narrowed 19.40 points to 11,186.22, the FBMT 100 Index was 14.06 points easier at 10,897.50, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 21.11 points to 12,160.33.

The FBM 70 gave up 23.92 points to 14,778.23 while the FBM ACE reduced 69.60 points to 6,937.01.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index advanced 18.10 points to 6,259.37, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.75 of-a-point to 195.90, and the Financial Services Index fell 7.04 points to 15,227.36. — Bernama