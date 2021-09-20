Bursa Malaysia continues downtrend at mid-afternoon

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Bursa Malaysia extended its downtrend to mid-afternoon, weighed by selling activities in index-linked counters, led by Top Glove and Press Metal.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 15.79 points to 1,532.72 from Friday’s close of 1,548.51.

The FBM KLCI opened 0.89 of-a-point easier at 1,547.62 and widened its loss at the end of the morning session by settling at 1,534.12 points.

The overall market breadth was weaker as losers trounced gainers 939 to 166, while 336 counters were unchanged, 835 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.32 billion units worth RM1.92 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Top Glove declined 22 sen to RM2.84, Press Metal slipped 14 sen to RM5.66, and Petronas Gas lost 50 sen to RM16.88.

In contrast, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.28, Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM7.95, and Axiata gained two sen to RM3.93.

Of the actives, Kanger International and TFP Solutions were flat at five sen and 22.5 sen, respectively, while Emico slid 5.5 sen to 61 sen, Dagang NeXchange decreased four sen to 76 sen, and Pasukhas and KNM slid one sen each to 10.5 sen and 25.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index narrowed 132.27 points to 11,233.55, the FBMT 100 Index was 118.80 points easier at 10,941.06, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 186.59 points to 12,227.55.

The FBM 70 gave up 184.72 points to 14,822.57, while the FBM ACE reduced 178.19 points to 7,023.03.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index trimmed 91.63 points to 6,334.79, the Industrial Products and Services Index went down 2.82 points to 196.79, and the Financial Services Index fell 52.93 points to 15,236.87. — Bernama