Bursa Malaysia continues downtrend at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Bursa Malaysia extended its downtrend to mid-afternoon, weighed by selling activities in index-linked counters, led by Top Glove.

At 3.07 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 9.42 points to 1,545.84 from Wednesday’s close of 1,555.26.

Top Glove dragged the composite index down by 1.92 points after falling 13 sen to RM3.07, with 43.23 million shares changing hands.

The world’s largest glove maker today reported a net profit of RM607.95 million for the fourth quarter ended Aug 31, 2021, down by almost half from a year earlier, but for the full financial year, its earnings surged 349 per cent to RM7.87 billion.

The overall market breadth was weaker as losers outnumbered gainers 647 to 378, while 404 counters were unchanged, 839 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.36 billion units worth RM2.19 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell two sen to RM8.27, Petronas Chemicals slipped seven sen to RM7.94, and Press Metal Aluminium erased four sen to RM5.70, while Public Bank was flat at RM4.01.

Of the actives, AT Systematization slid half-a-sen to six sen, KTG was flat at 14 sen, and Emico Holdings added 13 sen to 65.5 sen.

Among the top losers, Nestle erased 60 sen to RM134.10, Sam Engineering lost 36 sen to RM14.12, and Petronas Dagangan dropped 22 sen to RM19.56.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 53.77 points to 11,342.08, the FBMT 100 Index was 48.91 points easier at 11,037.37, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 79.32 points to 12,398.47.

The FBM 70 firmed 5.26 points to 14,963.63 while the FBM ACE eased 26.87 points to 7,168.88.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index trimmed 65.47 points to 6,453.98, the Industrial Products and Services Index went down 0.97 of-a-point to 198.73, and the Financial Services Index fell 18.42 points to 15,246.09. — Bernama