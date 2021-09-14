Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon, weighed by continued selling pressure of heavyweight stocks. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon, weighed by continued selling pressure of heavyweight stocks.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia (FBM KLCI) contracted 12.65 points to 1,557.48 from Monday’s close of 1,570.13.

The benchmark index opened 0.58 of a point lower at 1,569.55.

In the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 599 to 362, while 434 counters were unchanged, 873 untraded, and six others suspended.

Volume stood at 3.16 billion units valued at RM1.76 billion.

Fraser and Neave Holdings, KL Kepong, and Petronas Dagangan were the top decliners, falling by 46 sen, 40 sen, and 32 sen to RM27.24, RM20.44, and RM19.66 respectively.

A total of 23 of the FBM KLCI’s top 30 component stocks were lower, while three counters chalked up gains and four others were flat.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell one sen to RM8.29, Public Bank went down five sen to RM4.01 and Petronas Chemicals eased three sen to RM7.96.

Of the actives, Kanger International fell half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, KNM Group deducted one sen to 27 sen while Avillion was flat at 15.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 66.05 points to 11,415.31, the FBMT 100 Index was 68.73 points lower at 11,103.96, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 64.74 points to 12,504.87.

The FBM 70 went down 9.05 points to 14,989.57 while the FBM ACE contracted 53.85 points to 7,165.26.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index tumbled 75.52 points to 6,505.55, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.75 of a point to 199.89, and the Financial Services Index slipped 124.41 points to 15,249.14. — Bernama