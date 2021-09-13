UMW auto sales jump to 9,512 units in August on easing of FMCO

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — UMW Group’s automotive sales in August 2021 increased to 9,512 units, significantly higher than the 2,105 units registered in July 2021 as showrooms and automotive assembly plants resumed operations from Aug 16 following the easing of the Full Movement Control Order (FMCO) restrictions.

UMW Corp Sdn Bhd said in a statement both UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and its associate company Perodua registered improved sales in August despite operating for less than half a month.

UMWT delivered 2,524 units in August 2021, 74 per cent higher than the 1,450 units registered in July 2021 with Toyota Vios, Yaris, and Hilux continuing to be UMWT’s bestselling models, cumulatively contributing 69 per cent of total sales for the month of August 2021.

Year-to-date August 2021, UMWT sold a total of 38,085 vehicles, 20 per cent higher than the 31,734 units registered in the corresponding period of 2020.

Perodua registered sales of 6,988 units in August, significantly higher than the 655 units recorded in July 2021. The demand remains strong for all Perodua models, as evident from the strong bookings received during the FMCO.

For the first eight months of the year, Perodua delivered a total of 104,933 units, 12.5 per cent lower than the 119,977 units registered in the corresponding period of 2020, mainly due to the prolonged FMCO in 2021.

Consequently, Perodua has revised downwards its target for 2021 to 214,000 units from 240,000 units announced earlier this year.

It said the revised target has also taken into account the global semiconductor chip shortage, which Perodua has managed to secure to ensure uninterrupted production for the remainder of the year.

UMW Holdings Bhd president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said the company expects the automotive sales momentum to continue for the remainder of the year, especially with the extension of the sales tax exemption to Dec 31, 2021.

“We are grateful to the government for the easing of FMCO restrictions and allowing the automotive sector to resume operations.

“Currently, both marques have a healthy level of outstanding bookings and we will be focusing on ramping up production to ensure timely delivery to our customers whilst ensuring full compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures.

“Our domestic parts and components suppliers have also resumed operations as well as having secured our planned completely knocked down (CKD) parts to meet our customers’ demand,” he added — Bernama