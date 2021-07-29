Bursa Malaysia turns easier at mid-afternoon

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.38 points lower at 1,514.01 from yesterday’s close of 1,515.39. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Bursa Malaysia turned easier at mid-afternoon today with buying seen interspersing selling in selected heavyweights amid uncertainties surrounding the market.

A dealer said investors were cautious as they remained vigilant over the political developments raised during the Special Parliament Meeting today.

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.38 points lower at 1,514.01 from yesterday’s close of 1,515.39.

The index opened 0.42 of-a-point lower at 1,514.97

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 571 versus 308, while 418 counters were unchanged, 924 untraded, and 80 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.04 billion units worth RM1.71 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare reduced one sen each to RM4.00 and RM5.79 respectively while TNB shed two sen to RM9.76.

Petronas Chemicals perked 13 sen to RM8.12 while but Maybank was flat at RM8.04.

Among the actives, PUC added one sen to 19 sen, Tanco bagged 3.5 sen to 20 sen, Euro Holdings rose 16 sen to 87.5 sen, Kanger edged up half-a-sen to 6.5 sen, while Solution Group fell nine sen to 81 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 10.87 points to 11,081.35, the FBMT 100 Index went down 9.57 points to 10,789.49, the FBM 70 slipped 11.86 points to 14,547.11, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 14.13 points lower at 12,183.46, and the FBM ACE dropped 108.66 points to 7,131.52.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.21 of-a-point to 188.23 and the Plantation Index rose 17.60 points to 6,187.62, but the Financial Services Index slid 6.10 points to 14,789.24. ― Bernama