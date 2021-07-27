Agriculture minister: Strategic plans to drive Malaysia’s ruminant industry to optimum level

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee speaking at the Srikanda Muda Programme in Kuala Lumpur, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — The National Beef Industry Development Strategic Plan (BIF Plan) 2021-2025 and the National Dairy Industry Development Strategic Plan (Dairy Plan) were launched today to drive the country’s ruminant industry to the optimum level.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister (Mafi) Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the two strategic plans were able to develop the ruminant industry through a more efficient farming system approach, increase production capacity, maintain optimal production costs and strengthen management along the value chain.

He said the production target of 111,000 tonnes of meat and 20 million litres of fresh milk within five years under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) could be achieved through the two plans.

“This also achieves the target of 50 per cent self-sufficiency level (SSL) for meat production and 100 per cent SSL for fresh milk by 2025,” he said at the launch of the 2021 Ruminant Symposium held online today.

Ronald said the Cabinet Committee on the National Food Security Policy also agreed to set up a National Ruminant Council to ensure the ruminant industry is competitive, able to meet the demands for meat, milk and dairy products in the country.

He said the National Ruminant Council was established in line with the direction taken by the Mafi and the National Agro-Food Policy 2.0 (DAN 2.0) for the ruminant industry and would operate in stages beginning next year.

Ronald said the development of dairy valleys would be continued during the 12MP at several new areas such as South Dairy Valley (Melaka and Johor), Borneo Dairy Valley (Sabah and Sarawak) and East Coast Dairy Valley (Kelantan and Terengganu).

“Mafi will also carry out transformation programmes for large-scale entrepreneurs and small-scale farmers through the reimbursement method as well as matching grants to increase the number of local dairy cattle breeding population,” he said.

Ronald said existing livestock programmes for smallholders as well as ruminant enhancement programmes for integrated farming and the development of 67 satellite farms in the Permanent Food Production Park Area and Modern Agriculture Project will continue to be the catalysts for ruminant farming operators, adding that these programmes will help its efforts to achieve the production target of 111,000 tonnes by 2025. — Bernama