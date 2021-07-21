Bursa Malaysia ends weaker on lingering concerns over Covid-19 Delta variant

Bursa Malaysia ended lower today on weak sentiment amid lingering concerns over the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant’s effect on the global economy, and in tandem with the performance of most regional peers, said an analyst. — Picture by Hari Anggara

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 3.45 points to 1,516.52, from Monday’s close of 1,519.97.

The index opened 1.40 points higher at 1,521.37 and moved between 1,515.34 and 1,521.57 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 580 to 400, while 450 counters were unchanged, 813 untraded, and 18 others suspended.

Turnover rose to 5.47 billion units valued at RM3.44 billion from Monday’s 4.82 billion units valued at RM3.43 billion.

A dealer said the market opened higher today after a break for Hari Raya Aidiladha holiday yesterday, taking cue from the better overnight performance on Wall Street but ended lower in range-bound trading as Covid-19 infections continued to weigh on market sentiment, prompting investors to dump risk assets.

“Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday on Wall Street rebound and surge in Japanese exports, but gave up earlier gains as investors were figuring out the effects of the new variant on the global economy,” she told Bernama.

Regionally, the Singapore’s Straits Times Index rose 0.29 per cent to 3,120.28, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.58 per cent to 27,548.0, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.13 per cent to 27,224.58, and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.52 per cent to 3,215.91.

Meanwhile, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim shared that the FBM KLCI slid 0.23 per cent on Wednesday, dragged by Mr D.I.Y which declined by four per cent during the day, resulting in the Bursa Malaysia Consumer Products and Services Index to end 0.6 per cent lower today.

“Apart from that, the surge in infections has also boosted the Bursa Malaysia Healthcare Index by two per cent, fuelled by gains in rubber glove counters,” he added.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank shed one sen to RM8.01, Public Bank reduced three sen to RM4.01, TNB fell five sen to RM9.71, and IHH Healthcare eased one sen to RM5.74.

Petronas Chemicals gained five sen to RM8.05.

Among the actives, Pasukhas warrant expanded 1.5 sen to two sen, Pasukhas edged up half-a-sen to 11 sen, Systech added one sen to 31.5 sen, and ACE Market debutant Haily Group ended six sen better at 74 sen.

Borneo Oil eased half-a-sen to three sen while Kanger International was flat at 7.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 9.13 points to 11,103.34, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 9.60 points to 10,806.17, and the FBM ACE advanced 43.66 points to 7,302.87.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 26.62 points higher at 12,215.95, and the FBM 70 climbed 45.64 points to 14,564.93.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 77.68 points to 14,794.24, the Plantation Index declined 61.48 points to 6,173.41, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.40 of-a-point to 188.35.

Main Market volume narrowed to 2.64 billion shares valued at RM2.50 billion from 2.82 billion shares valued at RM2.78 billion on Monday.

Warrants turnover increased to 356.07 million units worth RM36.39 million against 291.96 million units worth RM33.12 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market surged to 2.46 billion shares valued at RM901.88 million from Monday’s 1.70 billion shares valued at RM623.13 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 404.09 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.06 billion), construction (97.59 million), technology (344.13 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (55.96 million), property (126.41 million), plantation (19.63 million), REITs (2.78 million), closed/fund (5,000), energy (254.70 million), healthcare (178.71 million), telecommunications and media (38.62 million), transportation and logistics (57.61 million), and utilities (9.22 million). — Bernama