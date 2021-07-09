FGV appoints former Felcra CEO Mohd Nazrul as group CEO

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the plantation company said FGV’s group divisional director of logistics and support, Azman Ahmad, who is currently the officer-in-charge (OIC) covering the duties and responsibilities of the group CEO, shall cease as the OIC on August 22, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — FGV Holdings Bhd has appointed former Felcra Bhd chief executive officer (CEO) Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor as its new group CEO effective August 23, 2021.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the plantation company said FGV’s group divisional director of logistics and support, Azman Ahmad, who is currently the officer-in-charge (OIC) covering the duties and responsibilities of the group CEO, shall cease as the OIC on August 22, 2021.

“Mohd Nazrul has over 22 years of experience in various capacities in several different industries.

“He began his career with two public accounting firms and he was involved in various auditing and assurance assignments for medium to large public and private companies,” said FGV.

Mohd Nazrul also played key roles in risk management, corporate planning and was the executive assistant to the CEO until 2007 when he joined Padiberas Nasional Bhd in 2002.

Prior to his appointment, Mohd Nazrul was the group CEO at Felcra Bhd since October 22, 2018. — Bernama