Bursa Malaysia extends gains at mid-afternoon

At 3.05 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 10.52 points to 1,519.23. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today on bargain hunting.

At 3.05 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 10.52 points to 1,519.23 from today’s close of 1,508.71. It opened 0.35 of-a-point easier at 1,508.36.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 558 to 322 while 440 counters were unchanged, 883 untraded, and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.86 billion units valued at RM1.87 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank put on eight sen to RM8.11, Public Bank gained two sen to RM4.07, Petronas Chemicals jumped 10 sen to RM8.09, TNB increased six sen to RM9.68, Press Metal fell three sen to RM4.90, and Axiata eased two sen to RM3.78.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik improved 1.5 sen to 45.5 sen, AT Systematization and Kanger inched up half-a-sen each to six sen and seven sen, respectively, Careplus rose 10 sen to RM1.75, Pegasus was flat at two sen, and Asdion trimmed 30 sen to 41.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded by 74.72 points to 11,063.47, the FBMT 100 Index was 71.50 points higher at 10,775.81, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 90.51 points to 12,104.0.

The FBM ACE went up 96.78 points to 7,160.3, and the FBM 70 increased 82.93 points to 14,330.33.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index strengthened 91.89 points to 14,968.75, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.08 points to 187.34, and the Plantation Index was 9.31 points higher at 6,286.15. — Bernama