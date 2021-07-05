Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 531 to 435 while 376 counters were unchanged, 831 untraded, and nine others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon on lack of catalysts.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.23 points to 1,526.12, from Friday’s close close of 1,533.35.

The market bellwether opened 0.69 of-a-point higher at 1,534.04.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 531 to 435 while 376 counters were unchanged, 831 untraded, and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.3 billion units valued at RM2.21 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Press Metal advanced nine sen to RM4.87, Maxis was flat at RM4.41, Maybank and Public Bank declined two sen each to RM8.09 and RM4.09 respectively, while Petronas Chemicals fell one sen to RM8.06 and TNB shed three sen to RM9.70.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik jumped 11 sen to 49.5 sen, Kumpulan Jetson surged 7.5 sen to 44 sen, Pasukhas increased 2.5 sen to 31 sen, Sarawak Consolidated and KPower both rose three sen to 84 sen and 95 sen respectively, while Metronic was flat at 7.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gave up 42.91 points to 11,118.0, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 45.44 points to 10,827.98, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened by 41.52 points to 12,134.59.

The FBM ACE expanded by 36.19 points to 7,247.4, but the FBM 70 was 37.7 points weaker at 14,412.63.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index discounted 80.29 points to 15,047.16, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.63 of-a-point to 187.56 and the Plantation Index dropped 66.59 points to 6,349.23. — Bernama