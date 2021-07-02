Bursa Malaysia ends lower on EMCO worries

Concerns over the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) announced yesterday for most parts of Selangor and 14 localities in Kuala Lumpur took a toll on Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Concerns over the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) announced yesterday for most parts of Selangor and 14 localities in Kuala Lumpur took a toll on Bursa Malaysia today.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell by 0.88 of-a-point to 1,533.35 from Thursday’s close of 1,534.23.

The market bellwether opened 0.53 of-a-point lower at 1,533.70 and moved between 1,529.68 and 1,536.00 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 529 to 406, while 456 counters were unchanged, 774 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover slipped to 5.51 billion units worth RM2.88 billion from 7.18 billion units valued at RM3.47 billion yesterday.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said fears over the rapid spread of the Delta variant has persisted.

The government has imposed the EMCO in most parts of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, starting from tomorrow until July 16.

“Under the EMCO, only factories producing rice, bread, sugar, cooking oil, wheat, fresh milk, baby formula, medicine and face masks will be allowed to operate throughout the period,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Adam said the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) meeting on Thursday had to be extended as the United Arab Emirates was unwilling to go along with the reported preliminary deal for a 0.5 million barrel per day hike in production.

“This caused some uncertainty in the oil market that led to the Bursa Malaysia Energy Index falling by 1.0 per cent,” he noted.

Among the heavyweights, Sime Darby Plantation lost eight sen to RM3.98, Hartalega was 12 sen weaker at RM7.02, Top Glove was six sen lower at RM4.01 and Public Bank dropped one sen to RM4.11.

In contrast, IHH was five sen better at RM5.61, Axiata gained four sen to RM3.82, while both Press Metal and Digi increased three sen to RM4.78 and 4.20, respectively

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik rose half-a-sen to 38.5 sen, Sarawak Consolidated gained six sen to 81 sen, and KPower added 1.5 sen to 92 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gave up 12.44 points to 11,160.91, the FBMT 100 Index fell 13.06 points to 10,873.42, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 10.69 points to 12,176.11.

The FBM ACE jumped 104.71 points to 7,211.21, while the FBM 70 was 44.06 points weaker at 14,450.33.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 2.68 points to 15,127.45, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.33 of-a-point higher at 186.93, and the Plantation Index dropped 29.27 points to 6,415.82.

Main Market volume dwindled to 3.72 billion shares valued at RM2.35 billion from 5.55 billion shares valued at RM3 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover widened to 223.33 million units worth RM24.62 million from 120.22 million units valued at RM8.24 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 1.57 billion shares worth RM502.05 million from 1.50 billion shares worth RM455.55 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 688.47 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.23 billion), construction (55.77 million), technology (447.59 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (61.61 million), property (139.90 million), plantation (16.16 million), REITs (2.72 million), closed/fund (500), energy (876.49 million), healthcare (53.01 million), telecommunications and media (32.36 million), transportation and logistics (82.29 million), and utilities (27.65 million). — Bernama