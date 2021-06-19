Maybank2u, mobile banking and ATMs will be down for maintenance this Saturday morning

both Maybank2u and Mobile Banking services will not be available between 03.30am to 10.00am. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Maybank has announced that it is conducting a system maintenance exercise today, June 19, 2021. During this period, its online banking platforms, as well as ATM machines, will not be accessible until 10.00am in the morning.

According to the official announcement, both Maybank2u and Mobile Banking services will not be available between 03.30am to 10.00am. Meanwhile, its Maybank ATMs and Self-service Terminals (SSTs) will only be available from 10.00am instead of its usual 6.00am operating hours.

Maybank apologises for the inconvenience and if you have any enquiries, you can contact them at 1-300-888-6688. For customers outside of Malaysia, you can call +603-78443696.

If you need to withdraw cash or perform transfers or transactions from your Maybank account, it is advisable to do so before the scheduled maintenance period. — SoyaCincau