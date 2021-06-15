Bursa Malaysia turns slightly lower at mid-afternoon

Market breadth also turned negative with losers leading gainers 491 to 418, while 463 counters were unchanged, 781 untraded and 11 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Bursa Malaysia turned slightly lower at mid-afternoon today, with buying demand in selected heavyweights limiting losses amid the uptrend in the regional markets, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.11 of-a-point to 1,582.35 from Monday’s close of 1,582.46.

The index opened 3.64 points better at 1,586.10 today.

Market breadth also turned negative with losers leading gainers 491 to 418, while 463 counters were unchanged, 781 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.94 billion units worth RM2.21 billion.

A dealer said that Asian markets were on uptrend today with investors keeping an eye on developments related to the upcoming US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank perked 2.0 sen to RM8.21, IHH Healthcare rose 5.0 sen to RM5.55, Public Bank slipped 2.0 sen to RM4.21, TNB fell 4.0 sen to RM10.02 while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.10.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik shed 4.5 sen to 70 sen, KNM eased half-a-sen to 20 sen, while Privasia and DNex added 2.0 sen each to 22.5 sen and 88.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 3.74 points to 11,568.95, the FBMT 100 Index rose 4.57 points to 11,248.50, while the FBM ACE gained 52.77 points to 7,720.34.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 3.21 points to 12,716.65, while the FBM 70 surged 26.85 points to 15,056.25.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 9.07 points to 15,320.54, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.67 of-a-point to 193.89 but the Plantation Index declined 53.64 points to 6,624.32. — Bernama