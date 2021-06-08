Asian markets mostly drop ahead of key US inflation report

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a screen showing the Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo March 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, June 8 — Markets mostly fell in Asia today as investors awaited the release of key US inflation data later in the week, with another strong reading likely adding pressure on the Federal Reserve to begin reconsidering its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Equities around the world are sitting close to record or multi-year highs after a stellar rally lasting more than a year, fuelled by central bank largesse, vast government stimulus worth trillions of dollars, the rollout of vaccines and easing lockdowns in major economies.

But there is an increasing fear that the explosive recovery in the United States will send prices rocketing and force the Fed to wind back its market-supportive measures to prevent overheating, such as lifting interest rates.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stoked those expectations at the weekend when she said that while any spike in prices caused by Joe Biden’s proposed US$4.0 trillion aid plan would be short-term, higher borrowing costs would actually be welcomed after a decade of low inflation and rates.

“When the (Fed policy board) will begin tapering its asset purchase programme is still front and centre for market participants,” said Kim Mundy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, adding that officials would likely begin discussing a wind-down of their bond-buying programme in July or September.

Thursday’s data is expected to show consumer prices jumped 4.7 per cent last month, which would beat April’s figure and be the highest since 2008.

“Even if the upcoming inflation report later this week doesn’t show a significant deceleration in pricing pressures, it probably won’t change anyone’s opinion on inflation at the Fed,” said Edward Moya at OANDA.

“Wall Street should see investor demand improve for safe-havens such as gold, as global tax and inflation concerns intensify.”

Tax plan has ‘long way to go’

After a tepid lead from Wall Street, Asian markets struggled.

Tokyo finished in the red as traders brushed off news that Japan’s economy shrank less than estimated in the first three months of the year.

There were also losses in Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta. Hong Kong was flat, while Sydney, Wellington and Manila saw gains.

London and Paris rose but Frankfurt edged down.

Still, BlackRock Investment Institute strategists led by Elga Bartsch remained upbeat, writing: “We advocate looking through near term market volatility and remain pro-risk, predicated on our belief that the Fed faces a very high bar to change its easy monetary policy stance.”

Analysts said there was little reaction to news that G7 finance ministers had endorsed a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 per cent, with their focus on tech giants and other multinationals.

“The reality is that this was well flagged as much as a fortnight ago (soon after President Biden publicly endorsed the 15 per cent figure),” said National Australia Bank’s Ray Attrill.

“Plus there is awareness there is still a long way to go before a deal is inked at the broader G20 — or much broader OECD — levels and where the likes of Ireland with its 10 per cent tax rate may yet prove to be a thorn in the side of securing a global agreement.”

He added that acceptance of the levy could even be seen as a “result” if it meant an end to Biden’s plan for a hike in corporation tax from 21 per cent to 28 per cent.

Key figures at 0810 GMT

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 28,963.56 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 28,781.38 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 3,580.11 (close)

London — FTSE 100: UP 0.2 per cent at 7,090.05

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2171 from US$1.2191 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.4134 from US$1.4181

Euro/pound: UP at 86.12 pence from 85.94 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.53 yen from 109.26 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 per cent at US$68.76 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 per cent at US$70.99 per barrel

New York — Dow: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 34,630.24 (close)

Bloomberg News contributed to this story — AFP