Petronas awards Limbayong Deepwater EPCIC contract to TechnipFMC

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) has awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) contract to FMC Wellhead Equipment Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of TechnipFMC Plc.

In a statement today, PCSB said the contract is for subsea production system, umbilical, riser, and flowline (SURF) for its Limbayong Deepwater Development Project, an oil and non-associated gas field located 120 kilometres (km) offshore Sabah with water depths of between 900 and 1,200 metres.

Petronas executive vice president and chief executive officer of upstream, Adif Zulkifli, said the Limbayong project is aligned with Petronas’ three-pronged growth strategy to expand its resource base.

“We hope the project, which is PCSB’s first deepwater development undertaking in Malaysia, will give confidence and invite potential investors to collaborate further in maturing the country’s deepwater resources.

“Apart from monetisation, Limbayong will be a platform to enhance our internal capabilities in preparing for the next deepwater projects not only in Sabah but also in other regions,” he said.

The Limbayong field consists of 10 deepwater wells which tie back to the project’s floating production storage and offloading unit while the subsea system is made up of SURF.

“The project will pave the way for the development of the surrounding prospects within 18 to 30km of its vicinity.

“This will subsequently translate into more opportunities and economic spin-offs for the local support industry,” said Petronas. — Bernama