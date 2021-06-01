FBM KLCI stays in negative zone at mid-afternoon, but losses capped

Market breadth remained negative with losers just slightly ahead of gainers at 567 to 435, while 410 counters were unchanged, 721 untraded, and nine others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — More than a quarter of the index-linked heavyweights were in positive territory at mid-afternoon as investors slowly digested the impact of the total lockdown imposed by the government.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI), nevertheless, remained in the red, easing 2.13 points or 0.14 per cent to 1,581.42 from 1,583.55 at Monday’s close. At the opening bell, the composite index was higher by 2.19 points at 1,585.74.

A dealer said this was still considered “okay” compared to the double-digit losses recorded at mid-afternoon yesterday before the RM40 billion PEMERKASA Plus package announcement.

Among the indices, a few index namely energy, small cap, utilities, consumers products and services and financial services are slowly recovering.

Market breadth remained negative with losers just slightly ahead of gainers at 567 to 435, while 410 counters were unchanged, 721 untraded, and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 6.47 billion units worth RM3.68 billion.

Among the 30 FBM KLCI counters, Maybank fell two sen to RM8.16, Public Bank was flat at RM4.21, PetChem down five sen to RM8 and Tenaga was one sen weaker at RM9.94.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik declined 25.5 sen to 87.5 sen, its warrants added 3.5 sen to 11.5 sen, and Focus Dynamics inched up half-a-sen to five sen.

BAT led the top losers, erasing 82 sen to RM14.94, while Pharmaniaga declined 67 sen to RM5.90 and Sedania Innovator was 28 sen weaker at RM1.10.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index trimmed 10.96 points to 11,484.85 and the FBMT 100 Index skidded 12.27 points to 11,186.32.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 39.54 points to 12,733.37, the FBM 70 edged up 5.36 points to 14,757.54, and the FBM ACE gave up 30.64 points to 7,650.62.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 35.10 points to 15,044.90, the Plantation Index slipped 35.61 points to 6,846.79 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.28 of-a-point to 190.58. — Bernama