KOTA KINABALU, April 23 — A senior Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leader has downplayed the exit of Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia’s party from the ruling coalition, saying the state government’s priority remains on governance, not politics.

The response comes after Pandikar announced that his United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) was leaving GRS, citing differences in direction and policy alignment following the recent state election.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, who is also the GRS secretary-general, said the coalition is moving ahead regardless of Usno’s decision.

“GRS’s focus is managing the government which is just six months old to ensure better and more effective delivery of government services,” said Masidi.

“The state election has gone, now it’s time to work.”

The departure is not expected to destabilise the state government, as Usno currently holds no seats in the State Assembly.

Masidi confirmed that Pandikar had submitted his resignation letter as one of the GRS deputy presidents to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor two days ago.

Pandikar was also known to hold several appointed positions, including as a special envoy for the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asian Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

With Usno’s departure, GRS now comprises five component parties: Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Liberal Democratic Party, Parti Cinta Sabah, and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah.

The coalition has seen departures before, with Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) and the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) also leaving before the November 2025 state election, citing their own differences in political alignment.