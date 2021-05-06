Bank Negara maintains overnight policy rate at 1.75pc

The Bank Negara Malaysia logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Bank Negara Malaysia has maintained the overnight policy rate (OPR) at 1.75 per cent at its third Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today.

In a statement, BNM said the MPC considered the stance of monetary policy to be appropriate and accommodative.

“Given the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, the stance of monetary policy going forward will continue to be determined by new data and information, and their implications on the overall outlook for inflation and domestic growth,” said the central bank.

It also remained committed to utilising its policy levers as appropriate to foster enabling conditions for a sustainable economic recovery. — Bernama