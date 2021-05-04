Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-afternoon

Market breath was positive with gainers surpassing losers 507 versus 466, while 454 counters were unchanged, 725 untraded and six others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon, buoyed by persistent buying in selected heavyweights, led by Petronas Chemicals.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) bagged 2.65 points to 1,593.38 after opening 0.94 of-a-point better at 1,591.67.

Market breath was positive with gainers surpassing losers 507 versus 466, while 454 counters were unchanged, 725 untraded and six others suspended.

Market volume stood at 4.87 billion worth RM2.72 billion.

Among the heavyweights, TNB bagged four sen to RM9.97, while both Maybank and Top Glove eased one sen to RM8.26 and RM5.47, respectively, and Public Bank was flat at RM4.13.

Of the actives, Focus Dynamics was flat at 11.5 sen, Velesto Energy and Vortex each deducted half-a-sen to 15.5 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively, while BJCorp gained 4.5 sen to 36.5 sen.

Top gainers were Transocean which improved RM1.02 to RM6.20, Gopeng which strengthened 29.5 sen to RM1.13, and Panasonic which firmed 24 sen to RM31.50.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 19.72 points better at 11,727.20, the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 25.66 points to 13,173.64, the FBMT 100 Index gained 14.67 points to 11,375.51, the FBM 70 was 3.50 higher at 15,414.74, and the FBM ACE rose 0.42 of-a-point to 8,711.03.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 2.53 points to 200.47, the Plantation Index expanded 76.05 points to 6,993.30 and the Financial Services Index gained 0.30 of-a-point to 14,847.46. — Bernama