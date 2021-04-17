Top Glove, National Taiwan University sign MoU to attract more global talent

A worker collects rubber gloves at Top Glove’s factory in Klang March 11, 2008. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Top Glove Corporation Bhd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Taiwan University (NTU) to attract more global talent towards achieving its goal of becoming a Fortune Global 500 company by 2030.

In a statement today, the world’s largest glove manufacturer said the MoU marked the beginning of a three -year partnership, which would enable the company to tap into NTU’s expertise in ground-breaking research and development that are specifically related to the healthcare manufacturing industry.

NTU graduates will also be able to secure employment with Top Glove.

Currently, 600 Malaysian students are pursuing their studies at the university.

Top Glove managing director Datuk Lee Kim Meow said the company recognises that it has to keep evolving to stay abreast with, and ahead of global trends in the healthcare manufacturing sector.

“Keeping in mind that disruptive technologies such as advanced robotics, the Internet of Things and automation are expected to dramatically reshape the business landscape from what it is today, we are confident that our collaboration with NTU will enable us to thrive in a complex and ever- changing future, “ he said.

Top Glove said it also is looking to collaborate with other world-leading universities — especially those in the Asian region — to support its expansion plan where it aims to increase its production capacity by an additional 100 billion pieces of gloves from financial year (FY) 2021 to FY2025. — Bernama