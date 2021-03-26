Hong Kong stocks open higher

The Hang Seng Index added 0.52 per cent, or 144.04 points, to 28,043.65. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

HONG KONG, March 26 — Hong Kong stocks edged up at the open of trade this morning following a positive lead from Wall Street in reaction to a forecast-beating US jobless claims report.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.52 per cent, or 144.04 points, to 28,043.65.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.29 per cent, or 9.73 points, to 3,373.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.36 per cent, or 7.79 points, to 2,174.19. — AFP