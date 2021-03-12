Britain’s EU exports face record post-Brexit slump

The value of UK goods exported to the EU tumbled 40.7 per cent or £5.6 billion from December. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, March 12 — Exports of British goods to the European Union collapsed by a record 41 per cent in January after the nation finalised its divorce from the bloc, official data showed Friday.

The value of UK goods exported to the EU tumbled 40.7 per cent or £5.6 billion (RM32.1 billion,) from December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

That drove a 19.3-per cent or £5.3-billion slump in overall UK exports for the month.

The value of EU goods imported into Britain also sank, by a record 29 per cent or £6.6 billion, while overall imports slid almost 22 per cent.

“The January 2021 monthly fall in goods imports and exports are the largest monthly falls since records began in January 1997,” the ONS said.

Britain’s Brexit divorce took full effect at the end of last year. — AFP