Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 608 to 503, while 405 counters were unchanged, 637 untraded and nine others suspended. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon amid buying momentum in heavyweights led by Top Glove and Hartalega.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark index advanced 14.48 points or 0.92 per cent to 1,584.35 from 1,569.87 at Tuesday’s close.

The key index opened 7.03 points higher at 1,576.90.

Market breadth, however, was negative with losers outpacing gainers 608 to 503, while 405 counters were unchanged, 637 untraded and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 7.72 billion units worth RM3.90 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Top Glove jumped 33 sen to RM5.08, Hartalega put on 45 sen to RM9.86, Press Metal surged 36 sen to RM10.06, Supermax rose 53 sen to RM4.64, and Petronas Chemicals went up 11 sen to RM7.64.

Maybank gained three sen to RM8.11, Public Bank and TNB added two sen each to RM4.24 and RM10.38 respectively, CIMB was flat at RM4.28, and IHH Healthcare eased one sen to RM5.49.

Of the actives, Parkson increased 2.5 sen to 21.5 sen, Borneo Oil was flat at 3.5 sen, Aimfelx fell three sen to 28.5 sen, while EA Holdings eased half-a-sen to 3.5 sen and DNEX slid 1.5 sen to 65 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 67.64 points to 11,644.16, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 64.31 points to 11,339.03, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 107.58 points to 12,998.13, the FBM ACE went up 13.26 points to 10,584.62, and the FBM 70 decreased 63.26 points to 15,472.58.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 1.33 points to 15,034.16, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.44 points higher at 186.48, and the Plantation Index edged up 0.87 of-a-point to 7,140.15. — Bernama