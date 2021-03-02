National AEO programme to boost economic growth, attract quality investments, says Customs D-G

Malaysian Royal Customs Department director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said the department, which has been trusted by the government to implement the National AEO programme, will always strive and be committed to continuously increase collaboration with all parties involved in the programme to make it a success. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — The national Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme will be able to boost economic growth, attract quality investments and increase the efficiency in tax revenue collection for the government, said the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir.

He said the department, which has been trusted by the government to implement the National AEO programme, will always strive and be committed to continuously increase collaboration with all parties involved in the programme to make it a success.

“It is hoped that all planning and efforts of 43 Regulatory Authorities from ministries, departments and agencies that are involved in the programme are able to implement it successfully and achieve the outcome that has been set,” he said in a statement after chairing the virtual National AEO Programme committee meeting today.

Abdul Kadir said the meeting today discussed various issues including the direction as well as the formation of a task committee to ensure the National AEO programme proceeds smoothly.

According to him, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz in his address to officiate the meeting hoped all parties involved in the National AEO Programme could cooperate in harmonising goods clearance so that the set objective can be achieved.

On November 6 last year, Tengku Zafrul through Budget 2021 announced that the government would implement the AEO Programme at the national level encompassing goods that are subjected to licence or permit issued by 43 Regulatory Authority Other Government Agencies and Permit Issuance Agencies.

Besides that, the AEO accreditation process has been simplified and broadened to logistics services suppliers and warehouse operators who act on behalf of importers, exporters and manufacturers approved by AEO.

The National AEO Programme aims to facilitate the goods clearance mechanism through integrated trade facilitation, cultivate a more transparent corporate governance among stakeholders, and ensure payment of duties and taxes are collected more accurately to increase government revenue.

The AEO Programme was introduced by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) since 2005 and had been implemented by the RMCD since 2010.

AEO is an operator who has obtained approval from or on behalf of Customs after being confirmed to be compliant with the supply chain safety standards under WCO SAFE Framework of Standards to Secure and Facilitate Global Trade which covers manufacturers, exporters, broker carriers, consolidators, and intermediaries. — Bernama