Hong Kong stocks close higher

HONG KONG, Feb 23 — Hong Kong shares finished with healthy gains today following a recent sell-off as investors were cheered by vaccine progress and falling infection rates, though inflation worries continue to niggle.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.03 per cent, or 312.81 points, to 30,632.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 per cent, or 6.09 points, to 3,636.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.85 per cent, or 20.65 points, to 2,396.01. — AFP