Pharmaniaga shares up after securing govt's Covid-19 vaccine contract

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― Pharmaniaga Bhd’s shares on Bursa Malaysia went up in the early trading session today as investors reacted to the latest government contract secured by the group yesterday.

As at 9.48am, the counter rose 10 sen to RM5.08, with 1.12 million shares changing hands.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, Pharmaniaga said its unit, Pharmaniaga Lifescience Sdn Bhd (PLS), is expected to supply 12 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine developed by China-based SINOVAC Life Sciences Co Ltd to the Ministry of Health (MoH) by April this year.

The company said PLS has submitted its application for registration with National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) on Jan 19, 2021.

“Subject to approval by the NPRA, the finished Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be delivered to MoH by April 2021,” it said.

Pharmaniaga said PLS has signed an agreement with the government for the purchase and distribution of Covid-19 CORONAVAC, SARS-COV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated to be delivered to hospitals, clinics and any other facilities nationwide as instructed by the MoH. ― Bernama