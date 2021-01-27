Bursa Malaysia higher at opening

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 16.10 points to 1,591.41 from 1,575.31 at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, supported by buying interest in selected consumer products and services counters, amidst the mixed sentiment on Asian markets, dealers said.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 16.10 points to 1,591.41 from 1,575.31 at yesterday’s close.

The index opened 9.75 points higher at 1,585.06.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 351 to 192, while 336 counters were unchanged, 1,274 untraded and 61 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 434.04 million units worth RM340.17 million.

In a note today, Malacca Securities said it expected to see some bargain hunting activities to emerge in the near term in high certainty sectors ahead of the February reporting season.

In tandem with the regional peers, the FBM KLCI inched lower yesterday due to heavy selling in glove heavyweights and Petronas-related counters.

“There are growing concerns over the still-rising Covid-19 cases that may contribute to the potential extension of the movement control order (MCO).

“Hence, it may limit the upside potential of the key index over the near term until the vaccine rollout,” it said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained 9.0 sen to RM7.91, Public Bank added 11 sen to RM4.51, Petronas Chemicals advanced 4.0 sen to RM6.79, TNB increased 18 sen to RM9.88, while Top Glove went up 7.0 sen to RM6.27.

Of the actives, Mestron earned half-a-sen to 23 sen, Iris Corp added 1.5 sen to 38.5 sen, while DNeX and Mega Sun City improved 1.0 sen each to 29 sen and 14.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index surged 101.92 points to 11,500.81, the FBMT 100 Index jumped 102.58 points to 11,241.10, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 92.26 points higher at 12,924.91.

The FBM 70 increased 91.30 points to 14,768.70, while the FBM ACE decreased 25.71 points to 10,772.89.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index soared 153.44 points to 14,850.89, the Plantation Index perked 4.10 points to 7,188.45 and the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 1.22 points to 171.68. ― Bernama