Silicon Valley CEOs cannot lay down the law, says EU chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a session at European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2020. — Pool pic via Reuters

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 — The European Union’s chief executive hailed today as a new dawn Joe Biden’s term as US president but warned that the bloc would strive to regulate American technology companies, calling for global standards.

“After four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, who welcomed outgoing President Donald Trump’s ban on Twitter.

But she added: “This kind of decision must be taken in accordance with laws and rules ...not by an arbitrary decision in the power of Silicon Valley CEOs.” — Reuters